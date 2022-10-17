Ardent Mills has unveiled its progress against its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) goals, formed in direct alignment with the United Nations’ sustainable development pillars of Sustainability, People, and Nutrition. Highlights include:

Enrolling 250,913 acres in regenerative agriculture initiatives intended to ensure productive and profitable farmland by improving soil health and conserving water, representing steady progress toward a 2025 goal of 750,000 acres enrolled

Exceeding access to nutrition goals set for 2025, including 171,000 pounds donated and more than $300,000 raised for food banks

Partnering with Partners in Food Solutions for team members to remotely share their expertise with entrepreneurial agri-biz companies in 11 African countries, contributing more than 4,200 hours to 100+ businesses

Click here to see the full report.