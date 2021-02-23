Company: REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP

Website: www.fromthegroundupsnacks.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP, Snacks with a Plant-Based Twist, is upping its game in 2021 with the expansion of its cauliflower offerings and entry into new salty snack subcategories. The brand is excited to announce the launch of Cauliflower Chips and Cauliflower Snacking Crackers, which will be available at retailers and online nationwide this year.

Cauliflower Chips: Its cauliflower-based version of the classic potato chip is available in four timeless flavors: Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, Sour Cream & Onion and Buffalo. These are all that and a bag of cauliflower chips! $3.99 SRP (3.5 oz bag)

Cauliflower Snacking Cracker: This cauliflower snacking cracker is what your charcuterie board has been missing! Top it, dip it, eat it—whatever you do, just snack it. These crackers are available in Sea Salt and Everything flavors. $3.99 SRP (3.5 oz stand-up pouch)

“We see cauliflower as our lead vegetable base and will keep innovating until there is a plant-based, cauliflower offering for each salty snack subcategory,” said Deb Holt, CMO of REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP. “That said, we’re really excited about dipping into the potato chip category with a cauliflower-based version, as America’s favorite chip needed an update. And our new Cauliflower Snacking Cracker is a two-three bite cracker that makes the perfect vehicle for your favorite pairings and entertaining,” she continued.

REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP snacks are always made with real veggies, which are at the top of the ingredient lists, and never include artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. All products are also certified vegan, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified, so you can feel good about what you are snacking on.