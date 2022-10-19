Utz Brands, Inc. has expanded its portfolio of snack foods to all 112 Schnucks stores. Schnucks, a grocery retailer, has stores located throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

Utz's snack food lineup of brands and offerings that are now available at all Schnucks stores include:

Utz Potato Chips, Kettle Style Potato Chips, Pretzels, Popcorn, and Cheese snacks;

On The Border Café Style and Cantina Thins Tortilla Chips, Mild and Medium Salsa, Salsa Con Queso, Monterey Jack Queso, Guacamole Salsa, Jalapeño Ranch Dip, and Southwest Bean Dip;

Zapp's Kettle Style Potato Chips in Voodoo, Spicy Cajun Crawtator, Hotter N Hot Jalapeño, and Evil Eye varieties;

Golden Flake Pork Skins;

Good Health Veggie Stix, Straws, and Chips;

TORTIYAHS! Tortilla Chips;

Boulder Canyon Kettle Style Chips in Avocado & Olive Oil

Utz's snack food lineup can be found in Schnucks' snack food aisle.

"The initial introduction of Utz Brands snacks in Schnucks stores was an overwhelming success last year," said Mark Schreiber, EVP, sales, and chief customer officer, Utz Brands, Inc. "Our family of brands all feature simple, high-quality ingredients and are carefully crafted. Coupled with such strong consumer demand, we are excited to expand further in Schnuck’s stores with more brands and varieties to reach even more Midwest fans."