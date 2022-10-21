America’s cone-shaped snack, General Mills' Bugles, is teaming up with America's favorite seasoning, bringing fans who love to put ranch on everything the ultimate crunchy, zesty combo. Hidden Valley Ranch Flavored Bugles will be available this fall for a suggested retail price of $3.99.

“We’re always looking for new flavors to excite our fans and make the Bugles they know and love even better,” said Stephanie Lensing, brand experience manager at General Mills. “Hidden Valley Ranch is the perfect partner to enhance the crunch of Bugles with the tangy ranch goodness only they can deliver.”

Bugles has a long history at General Mills that helps affirm its iconic status. First introduced in 1964, Bugles was one of three brands that marked General Mills’ entry into the snack foods market.

Bugles has always sought to meet consumer demand with bold flavors and the introduction of Hidden Valley Ranch Flavored Bugles is no exception. With flavors such as nacho cheese, caramel, chocolate peanut butter, and chili cheese, Bugles can be found across the globe in varieties tailored to meet consumers’ snacking needs.

