AMC Theatres, currently the largest theatrical exhibitor in the world, has announced that AMC and Hidden Valley Ranch have collaborated on a popcorn product. Hidden Valley Ranch Gourmet Popcorn is now available at select AMC Theatres locations nationwide.

Over the past several months, AMC and Hidden Valley Ranch have worked together to develop the right balance of the tangy Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning with AMC’s popcorn, bringing a flavor of gourmet popcorn designed to have AMC guests coming back for more.

“As an industry leader in delicious, quality popcorn offerings in theatres and at home, AMC is always searching for innovative ways to bring exciting new flavor experiences to our guests,” says Nels Storm, vice president of AMC Food and Beverage. “Combining America’s favorite ranch with our most popular snack, AMC Perfectly Popcorn, is sure to be a huge hit with moviegoers.”

“Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning on popcorn has always been one of our favorite movie night combos,” says Kelly Rossi, associate at Hidden Valley Ranch. “We’re so excited for this new collaboration with AMC Theatres, helping us to bring the zest of ranch popcorn from the comfort of home to the big screen.”

Hidden Valley Ranch Gourmet Popcorn is available starting November 15 at select AMC Theatres across the country, joining other varieties such as gourmet cheddar and caramel.