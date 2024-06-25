This summer, Cheez-It is debuting the first-ever Cheez-It x Hidden Valley Ranch Crackers. Cheez-It saw how much its flavor-obsessed fans "Want It. Need It. Cheez-It" when they began creating ranch-flavored cracker recipes on their own, and the pleas for the flavor collab only got louder with the launch of Hidden Valley Ranch's Cheezy Ranch Condiment & Dressing this past March.

"We've seen fans mixing up their own blend of ranch seasoning-dusted Cheez-It crackers on social media, so we knew creating the perfect blend of cheezy and zesty flavors together was essential to satisfying their cravings," says Cara Tragseiler, senior brand director for Cheez-It. "Much like our loyal Cheez-It fans, ranch lovers are seriously obsessed with Hidden Valley Ranch, so it was a no-brainer to infuse that fandom with our own to create a new, legendary cracker flavor."

The new ranch-flavored cracker features 100% real cheese baked goodness that superfans know and love, the innovation balances the zesty taste of Hidden Valley Ranch with the crunchy Cheez-It flavor that will keep fans coming back for more.

"Creating the perfect snack for Hidden Valley Ranch and Cheez-It fans just made sense as the next step in the collaboration," says CC Ciafone, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning pairs so well with everything, we knew together we could create a delicious, zesty masterpiece."

Starting today, Cheez-It is doing daily limited drops of the new Cheez-It x Hidden Valley Ranch Crackers on shop.cheezit.com. Just ahead of July 4th cookouts, road trips, and beach day snacking, cheez-and-ranch enthusiasts can shop the limited drop June 25 to July 1. Fans can get free two-day shipping with code ILOVERANCHCHEEZIT.

After that, Cheez-It Hidden Valley Ranch Crackers are hitting store shelves nationwide in July—but only for a limited time.

