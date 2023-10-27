TruFood Manufacturing (a U.S. contract manufacturer specializing in better-for-you nutrition bars, chocolate, and baked granola, and a Mubadala Capital portfolio company) has announced the appointment of Michael Buick as its new CEO.

Buick brings with him more than 20 years of experience as a senior leader in the food and beverage industry. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and general manager of the Plant-Based Food and Beverage Business Unit at SunOpta.

Commenting on the appointment, Ted Schouten, Chairman of the Board of TruFood, says, “The experience that Mike Buick brings to TruFood will advance the company’s strategic direction as a leader and innovator in the industry. We are truly excited to bring someone of Mike’s caliber into the business at a time when TruFood’s manufacturing advantages and partnership-oriented approach have the ability to differentiate in the market.”

Buick’s expertise—which spans private equity, customer-acquisition strategies, and business integration—equips him with the tools necessary to lead TruFood into the future.

Adnan Azam, executive director at Mubadala Capital, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Michael Buick to the TruFood family. With a proven track record of exemplary leadership and a dedication to excellence, he is poised to steer the company towards a future defined by innovation, growth, and an unwavering commitment to our customers.”

