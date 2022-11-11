BOOP Bakery has announced the launch of its soft-baked cookie line, made with wholesome ingredients and free from most top allergens. As its debut flavor, BOOP’s Oatmeal Cranberry cookies are made with California dates, whole-grain rolled oats, organic chia seeds and flax seeds, and are now available exclusively online, for nationwide shipping.

BOOP’s line of soft-baked cookies gives health-conscious consumers and cookie connoisseurs alike the opportunity to indulge in homemade-tasting cookies while delivering on ingredients and nutrition they can feel good about. BOOP’s current line of cookies is non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and Kosher.

“No other sweet treat holds a place in my heart like a cookie, but sometimes we tell ourselves we need a ‘why’ to justify reaching into the jar,” shares Ken Lin, BOOP Bakery CEO and co-founder. “We created BOOP because we want cookies to go back to the feel-good treat we can all enjoy together—whenever, wherever, whyever—without that guilty feeling that comes with eating more than one. And let’s face it, we always eat more than one.”

A second-generation Asian-American and father to three young boys, Lin previously worked in marketing for both startup and well-established CPG food brands, such as The Wonderful Company, Nestlé, popchips, and Halo Top Creamery. Venturing into a brand of his own, Lin guided BOOP Bakery to a seed round led by Siddhi Capital, an operationally-focused, food and beverage growth equity firm.

“For me, food and family go hand-in-hand. Food is not just a symbol of connection, it’s the reason people come together; it’s at the core of every celebration and group gathering; it’s love, joy and comfort—just like family,” says Lin. “It was important for me to build a brand around the things that bring me joy—sharing food and quality time as a family, while enjoying a fresh batch of cookies. Now, we’re welcoming a larger family to our brand, and we are excited to share our unconditional love of cookies with them.”

Subtly sweet with just a tinge of tart, BOOP’s debut SKU, Oatmeal Cranberry, is an elevated version of the classic oatmeal raisin cookie, with a recipe that dates back to more than a century ago. In doing so, the team swapped the flour, butter, and sugar in the traditional oatmeal raisin cookie recipe for oats and dates, to create a more wholesome treat that improves upon the classic.

BOOP sources its dates from California and uses whole-grain rolled oats, as well as organic chia and flax seeds. The brand plans to launch new flavors in 2023, as well as expand its retail presence across the country, in the future. BOOP cookies are currently available nationwide and online here, at an SRP of $9.95/box, with eight cookies per box.