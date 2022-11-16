GoodSam Foods, a healthy snack food brand with a commitment to sustainability and regenerative agriculture, announced its participation in an upcoming True Moringa Africa-sourced brand box for the holidays. GoodSam’s raw and unsalted macadamia nuts will be featured in True Moringa’s holiday Superfood Stocking Stuffer Bundle alongside like-minded brands dedicated to creating sustainable consumer goods.

A wellness-focused and eco-conscious brand, True Moringa partners with the top regenerative beauty, snacking, and wellness brands to offer consumers bundled products and new shopping options every holiday season while highlighting local farmers in Africa and transparent supply chain practices globally. This holiday season GoodSam has partnered with the brand while they highlight three brands, including GoodSam, for raising the bar for ethical sourcing and putting a spotlight on wellness options sourced from Africa.

“Our GoodSam team has built its legacy on regenerative agriculture and making eco-conscious options more widely accessible and attainable for consumers,,” says GoodSam Founder & CEO Heather K. Terry. “Our partnership with True Moringa not only celebrates our beloved farmers but also opens consumers up to new products that help give back to these farmers and the planet. Our partnership with True Moringa will hopefully help more consumers to discover the delicious, beneficial, and aesthetically pleasing way they can weave regenerative agriculture into their daily lives.”

The True Moringa Superfood Stocking Stuffer Bundle also includes:

GoodSam: The nuts are sourced from Kenya and are keto, paleo, vegan, organic, and gluten-free. GoodSam relies on sustainable sourcing and Direct Trade, allowing the team to work directly with farmers in multiple countries in order to be an ally for small farms and offer competitive wages and support regenerative, organic, and sustainable farming practices.

The nuts are sourced from Kenya and are keto, paleo, vegan, organic, and gluten-free. GoodSam relies on sustainable sourcing and Direct Trade, allowing the team to work directly with farmers in multiple countries in order to be an ally for small farms and offer competitive wages and support regenerative, organic, and sustainable farming practices. True Moringa: Working directly with 5000 farmers throughout Ghana, True Moringa has planted over 3 million trees and developed the largest organic, solar powered regenerative farm in West Africa. Its signature products are derived from the moringa tree, known locally in Ghana as the “miracle tree” for its nutritional and medicinal properties. Included in the box is their Moringa Oil, a lightweight daily moisturizer to bring winter skin back into balance and Moringa Powder, with more iron than spinach, more calcium than milk, and more protein than yogurt.

Working directly with 5000 farmers throughout Ghana, True Moringa has planted over 3 million trees and developed the largest organic, solar powered regenerative farm in West Africa. Its signature products are derived from the moringa tree, known locally in Ghana as the “miracle tree” for its nutritional and medicinal properties. Included in the box is their Moringa Oil, a lightweight daily moisturizer to bring winter skin back into balance and Moringa Powder, with more iron than spinach, more calcium than milk, and more protein than yogurt. Snacks of Africa: A Black woman-owned company on a mission to share a taste of Africa with the world. Included in the box are its Coconut Chips, which are vegan, gluten-free, and keto-friendly.

GoodSam’s products are available on GoodSamFoods.com, Amazon, Thrive Market, and select retailers, and include various chocolate bars, chocolate chips, nuts, coffee, candy-coated nuts, and more. All products in the GoodSam line are Direct Trade, Non-GMO, contain no added sugar, and are grown using regenerative farming techniques while preserving indigenous and smallholder farmer wisdom.

To learn more about the GoodSam Foods team and shop products, visit goodsamfoods.com or follow on Instagram at @GoodSamFoods.