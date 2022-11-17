Wildway has launched two seasonal options as of November 1. The new flavors include:

Gingerbread : Granola with a mixture of nuts, seeds, dried fruit, 100% real vanilla bean and spices including ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

: Granola with a mixture of nuts, seeds, dried fruit, 100% real vanilla bean and spices including ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark: A mixture of real peppermint, crunchy cacao nibs, nuts, seeds, dried fruit, and 100% real vanilla bean.

Wildway is a line of grain-free, keto-friendly, paleo-friendly granolas, coconut chips, and hot cereals with no added sugar. The line is available on Amazon and at retailers including HEB and Whole Foods.