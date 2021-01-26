Company: Wildway

Website: www.wildwayoflife.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Following a successful debut year, Wildway, a natural food company based in San Antonio, has brought fan-favorite and limited-edition Dark Chocolate Strawberry grain-free granola back for the winter/spring season. Available for purchase on the company’s website and rolling out at HEBs across Texas, Dark Chocolate Strawberry will have 10% of all sales donated to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation to aid in conservation efforts surrounding wildlife, habitat, and natural resources.

“Last year was our first year of seasonal SKUs with HEB. Not only did the move allow us to build upon our relationship with them, but it was a revolutionary precedent for center-store brands like ourselves. The produce section is typically the only area we see seasonality, so it was exciting to pioneer a new wave of what packaged food can bring to consumers,” said Wildway co-founder and CEO Kelli Koehler.

Made with 100 percent real-food ingredients, like all products in Wildway’s portfolio, Dark Chocolate Strawberry contains dates, walnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, cashews, pecans, strawberries, cacao powder, sea salt, and vanilla. Additionally, the product contains no added sugars, no oils, no extracts or flavorings, is non-GMO sourced, grain-free, certified gluten-free, plant-based, and vegan.