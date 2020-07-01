Wildway grain-free granola now available at Hannaford Supermarkets

Company: Wildway

Website: www.wildwayoflife.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Wildway, a San Antonio-based natural food company that believes in fueling life's daily adventures, has partnered with the Hannaford supermarket chain to carry its grain-free granola product line in stores across Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. All best-selling flavors, including Apple Cinnamon, Banana Nut, Coconut Cashew, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt, and Vanilla Bean Espresso, will be available in each of the store’s respective cereal aisles.

“Similar to our partnership with H-E-Bs throughout Texas, working directly with partners who dominate in their region has proven to be a great success for us. We look forward to growing with Hannaford and tapping into opportunities to get to know and provide for their clientele in the New England-area as we build a strong local presence," said Wildway co-founder Kelli Koehler.

All of the products Wildway offers are made with 100% real-food ingredients that have been diligently sourced to be as sustainable as possible. For example, the espresso beans used in the Vanilla Bean Espresso granola are from a grower in Nicaragua that is one of only 14 farms globally certified by the Rainforest Alliance, an organization that works directly with farmers to promote economically viable, environmentally sound, and socially equitable agriculture.

Additionally, all the products contain no added sugars, no oils, extracts or flavorings, are non-GMO sourced, grain-free, certified gluten-free, plant-based, and vegan.