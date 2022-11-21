Krispy Kreme is launching six flavors of doughnuts in its 2022 Santa’s Bake Shop collection. The line of holiday-themed treats, set to arrive November 25, combines two returning varieties and three new doughnuts.

Also, on December 12, consumers can participate in the Krispy Kreme Day of the Dozens promotion, which enables them to purchase a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1, with the purchase of any other dozen. On November 28, Cyber Monday, shoppers also can buy a dozen doughnuts online and get a dozen Original Glazed for $2.

“We’re bringing the fun, flavors, and joy of the Christmas season to life by turning Krispy Kreme shops into Santa’s Bake Shop,” says Dave Skena, global chief brand officer, Krispy Kreme. “We hope our fans pick up these delicious, fresh treats to share with family and friends at holiday gatherings.”

Krispy Kreme’s Santa’s Bake Shop collection is available at participating shops in a limited-edition Christmas-themed box or the doughnuts can be purchased individually:

New Sugar Cookie Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut with sugar cookie icing and topped with a sugar cookie sprinkle blend.

New Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnut: A doughnut filled with gingerbread cream cheese, dipped in white icing, topped with gingerbread cookie crumbs and holiday sprinkle blend, then drizzled with gingerbread icing.

New Red Velvet Cake Doughnut: A glazed red velvet cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbles.

Santa Belly Doughnut: A fan-favorite, filled with Kreme, dipped in red icing, and decorated like the Big Guy with icing and a belt buckle sugar piece.

Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a holiday sprinkle blend.

Krispy Kreme also is offering for the holidays a new Sugar Cookie Latte and Peppermint Mocha Latte, available hot, iced or frozen.