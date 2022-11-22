GNT, global supplier of plant-based EXBERRY colors, recently dived into how today’s consumers see color in the world of food and drink and beyond. According to the company, the research revealed a powerful new trend shaped by Generation Z’s desire to embrace joy and creativity while staying true to core values.

The new generation of consumers is radical, diverse, and digitally native – and it is rapidly changing global attitudes toward food and drink. Gen Z shoppers are committed to holistic wellness and are actively promoting environmental and social agendas through their purchases. At the same time, their devotion to social media means visual impact is more important than ever before.

This consumer behavior can be described as “healthy hedonism.” GNT’s team indicates the ethos is now set to spark a global surge in demand for eye-catching products that are good for people and the planet. From seductive healthy snacks to kaleidoscopic TikTok treats, the trend showcases a lifestyle that is playful, considered, and nourishing.

GNT’s analysis found that it is already generating new directions in natural color. For example, cute soft-play pastel shades are being used to redefine what “healthy and sustainable” looks like. Psychedelic color schemes now work in harmony with mind-boosting ingredients to tap into new-age well-being. Bright, clashing color combinations can also enable brands to create virtuous products that satisfy the desire for creativity and self-expression.

Maartje Hendrickx, market development manager at GNT Group, says, “Healthy hedonism resonates with the new generation of conscious consumers who are determined to rewrite the rules. To tap into the trend, brands need to celebrate disruption and adopt a new visual language for products that are both healthy and environmentally sound. Earthy colors are no longer a necessity – it’s time to be bold, be creative, and make people smile.”

GMT’s EXBERRY colors are plant-based concentrates created from non-GMO fruit, vegetables, and plants using traditional physical processing methods. GNT has also set out a commitment to become the leader in its field on sustainability by 2030.

Julia Meyer, Healthy Hedonism trend specialist at GNT Group, says, “We have vast experience and expertise in bringing spectacular color concepts to life in food and drink using our plant-based EXBERRY concentrates. We’re here to inspire brands to tap into modern consumers’ emotional needs through color and unleash their products’ true potential.”