Univar Solutions México, S. De R.L. de C.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc., a global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced it has expanded its Ingredients & Specialties (I&S) portfolio through a new exclusive distribution agreement with Kalsec, Inc. in Mexico. Univar Solutions will become the sole and exclusive distributor in Mexico of Kalsec products, encompassing its Taste and Sensory Solutions, Colors, and Food Protection business units.

"We are excited to expand our already extensive food ingredients business through our relationship with Kalsec. This agreement allows Univar Solutions to be even more valuable to our customers and help solve their toughest challenges, develop more innovative and sustainable products and reduce time to market," said Jorge Buckup, president for Univar Solutions in Latin America. "With this exclusive authorization, we continue to strengthen our product portfolio, expand our ability to meet the needs of customers across Mexico and Latin America, and drive new growth opportunities through higher performing and more innovative and sustainable solutions."

Kalsec's products are derived from natural herbs, spices, and vegetables, and are translated into easy-to-use liquid extracts. Kalsec's expertise and resources encompass a full line of natural products and solutions to meet the challenges faced by food and beverage manufacturers globally. The addition of Kalsec's innovative products bring a suite of ingredients to Univar Solutions' specialty portfolio for food and beverage manufacturers at the cutting edge of industry and culinary trends.

Partnering with Kalsec helps position Univar Solutions to deliver on its Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals through responsible product sourcing and long-term supplier partnerships. As one of only 4,000-plus businesses certified as a B Corporation, Kalsec meets the highest verified standards of sustainability, social responsibility, innovation, and community engagement. This agreement will bring new representation in Mexico markets for Univar Solutions.

"This announcement follows the successful partnership launch with Kalsec in Europe in 2021, enhancing our value in core technical applications and our continued commitment to sustainability," said Kevin Hack, vice president of food ingredients for Univar Solutions. "We are excited to extend this partnership with Kalsec in Latin America by introducing their complete line of naturally sourced taste, colours and antioxidants extracts to our strong customer connections in Mexico. We have a fully functional Solution Center in Mexico to support and drive innovation, and our local team of scientists, chefs and culinary experts will bring technical, logistical, regulatory, and processing capabilities to our local customer network."

Kalsec's ingredient solutions help deliver on the consumer's sensory profile from taste, texture, and mouthfeel. Products, applications, and ingredients expected to be produced from the agreement include plant-based foods, baking and confections, batters and breadings, soups, sauces, dressings, marinades, snacks, pickled products, meat and poultry, seasonings, and beverages. As a global partner to Kalsec's customers and suppliers, Univar Solutions offers customers ingredients, formulation services, and an expanded portfolio for food product development.

"We have been operating for over a decade in Mexico, providing our customers with excellence in local service, support and supply of natural Kalsec solutions," said Aaron Wheadon, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Kalsec. "As we are continually striving to optimize how we support customers in Mexico, we are delighted to be working with a market-leader in Univar Solutions, who shares our values in sustainable sourcing and with providing customers the service and products they need to create the highest quality foods and beverages."

For more information about Univar Solutions food ingredients business, visit univarsolutions.com/foodology.