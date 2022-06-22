Kalsec Inc. has entered a strategic partnership with Univar Solutions México S. de R.L. de C.V. As of May 15, 2022, Univar Solutions México is the sole distributor in Mexico of Kalsec products, including taste and sensory solutions, color solutions, and food protection.

“Kalsec has been operating for over a decade in Mexico, providing our customers with excellence in local service, support and supply of natural Kalsec solutions,” said Aaron Wheadon, Kalsec’s senior VP of sales and marketing. “As we continually strive to optimize how we support customers in Mexico, we are delighted to be working with Univar Solutions, who shares our values in sustainable sourcing and is providing customers the service and products they need to create the highest quality foods and beverages.”

Kalsec products, derived from natural herbs, spices, and vegetables, are translated into easy-to-use liquid extracts. The company’s expertise and resources encompass a full line of products and solutions to meet the challenges faced by food and beverage manufacturers globally. Kalsec conducts business in more than 90 countries.

“This announcement follows the successful partnership launch with Kalsec in Europe in 2021, enhancing our value in core technical applications and our continued commitment to sustainability,” said Kevin Hack, vice president of food ingredients for Univar Solutions. “We are excited to extend this partnership with Kalsec in Latin America by introducing their complete line of naturally sourced extracts, colors and antioxidants to our strong customer connections in Mexico. We have a fully functional Solution Center in Mexico to support and drive innovation, and our local team of scientists, chefs and culinary experts will bring technical, logistical, regulatory, and processing capabilities to our customer network there.”

Kalsec’s Héctor Reséndiz, business development director, Mexico & Central America, and Univar Solutions México’s Miriam Arcos, business unit manager, food & pharma, are available to support Kalsec customers through the transition.