University of Wisconsin - Madison will be hosting a Bars Technology class from March 13–16, and registration is now open.

The course is intended to instruct technical, production, research, and managerial personnel in the ﬁeld of nutrition and snack bars. Anyone looking to gain knowledge about successful manufacturing of various types of bars would beneﬁt from this course.

The four-day course provides an overview of bar ingredients and the processes by which they are made. The course then focuses on additions to bars. Other topics include shelf life and trouble shooting. Learning from industry experts, participants will gain hands-on experience with the variety of bar types and compositions.

Lectures and experimental pilot plant exercises are presented and supervised by a group of technical experts from the UW Food Science Department. Classes and laboratory exercises will be held in Babcock Hall on the UW-Madison campus.

Enrollment fees cover tuition, laboratory materials and reference workbooks, and is $2,295 total. Interested participants can register here, and contact candy@mailplus.wisc.edu with any questions.



