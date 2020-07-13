New Edge Roller Technology (ERT 250) Conveyor from Dorner receives Class 4 Cleanroom Certification

Company: Dorner

Website: www.dornerconveyors.com

Equipment Snapshot: Dorner’s new Edge Roller Technology (ERT 250) conveyor has received certification for use in ISO Standard 14644-1 Class 4 rated cleanrooms. This means Dorner’s ERT250 will conform and not contribute to the contamination of cleanrooms to those standards.

Cleanrooms and other controlled environments provide management of airborne particulate contamination to appropriate levels for accomplishing contamination-sensitive activities. Industries that regularly use cleanrooms in their manufacturing processes include pharmaceuticals, medical device, healthcare, assembly and packaging.

The ERT250 is ideally suited to operate in cleanroom environments requiring a pallet handling conveyor capable of zoning for accumulation and automation assembly applications. The ERT250 nicely complements cleanroom applications as it uses rollers, not belts which can result in releasing dust into the air, to move pallets smoothly with no friction. The rollers are driven by a patent-pending, energy efficient linear gearbox that gives customers added flexibility with motor positioning and zoning. This allows for zone and slip roller operation which doesn’t release dirty particulates into the air like pneumatically-operated conveyor systems.

The conveyor’s open-center design eliminates concerns of small parts or screws dropping into rollers and causing conveyor damage or jamming. The ERT250 is ideal for applications calling for pallet or tray handling; no- and low-back pressure accumulation; and medium to heavy load assembly automation.

The non-contact zone control provides simplified traffic control that eliminates pallet stops and costly pneumatic valves. Conversely, slip rollers can be used for full length runs with conventional pneumatic pallet stops. The rollers are easily accessible and can be replaced quickly without affecting the remaining portion of the conveyor.

Technical specifications of the new ERT250 include:

Widths 120 mm to 960 mm wide

38 mm diameter rollers on 50 mm centers

Loads up to 250 pounds per pallet or tray

Loads up to 15 pounds per roller

150 mm minimum long tray

Speeds up to 30 m (100 feet) per minute

Aluminum frame with two T-slots

Energy efficient brushless DC gearmotors and controllers; motor controllers use Ethernet IP for easy communication

Reversible

Automation modules Navigate 90° and 180° corners Lift and transfer Lift and locate 90° pusher

Three transportation modes Non-contact accumulation No- or low-back pressure slip roller accumulation General transport



For more information on Dorner’s new Edge Roller Technology conveyor receiving Class 4 cleanroom certification, visit www.dornerconveyors.com.