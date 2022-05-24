Company: PIM Brands Inc.

Website: www.welchsfruitsnacks.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.00, $27.99

Product Snapshot: PIM Brands will be debuting two fruit snacks this week at Sweets & Snacks Expo, including Custom Boxes and Juiceful's HeartThrobs.

Welch’s Fruit Snacks is launching a brand-new product that makes it easier to celebrate life’s important moments: Custom Boxes. The new product will be available on Amazon in June for $27.99. With two customization options—Name and Birthday—Welch’s Custom Boxes makes a great gift for any occasion. Each box contains 40 (0.9-oz. each) pouches of Welch’s Fruit Snacks Mixed Fruit.

For Valentine's Day 2023, Welch’s is debuting its Juiceful’s HeartThrobs, bursting with real juice you can see and fruit you can taste. These heart-shaped juice-filled snacks come in seasonal packaging including a “To & From” note card on the pack itself, making them the perfect treats for Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day gifting. HeartThrobs come in Strawberry and Cherry, and are made with natural flavors, colors from natural sources, and are gluten- and preservative-free. They are available in 4-oz. Valentine’s themed peg bags, and the suggested retail price is $2.00 per bag.