National Peanut Board (NPB) President and CEO Bob Parker has informed the board that after 10 years he plans to retire at the end of this year.

“The last 10 years as President and CEO of NPB have been the highlight of my career that will span 47 crops,” Parker said. “I will always be grateful to the team at NPB for their tireless efforts to carry out our Mission and to the many board members who supported and trusted me to represent them.”

A search committee for NPB has begun the process to ensure a smooth transition. The board’s executive committee has hired executive search firm Vetted Solutions to lead the search for a CEO successor. Those interested in applying can send their resume to npbceosearch@vettedsolutions.com.

“I speak for the entire board when I say we are thankful for Bob and his many years of service to the industry. His vast experience and knowledge have had a tremendous impact on NPB and the entire industry. His efforts in unifying all segments of the industry will have lasting impacts,” said NPB Chairman Paul Rogers. “He will be hard to replace, but he’s leaving a great legacy. Bob is making himself available during the search and transition process, and I’m confident that with the knowledge and support of our board of directors and search committee, we will find the right candidate.”

Parker joined NPB as president and CEO in 2012, bringing his experience and expertise in the peanut industry to help further develop the Board’s mission to improve the economic condition of U.S. peanut farmers through compelling promotion and groundbreaking research.

“Peanuts have been a part of my life since selling boiled peanuts on the streets of Bainbridge, Georgia, at age six,” Parker said. “I grew up in the business and peanuts not only helped provide for my family, they became a part of my identity.”

During Parker’s tenure, the National Peanut Board has celebrated a number of industry achievements, including per capita peanut consumption reaching an all-time high of 7.9 pounds in 2021. Significant progress has been made in the treatment and prevention of peanut allergies, including Federal guidelines for the introduction of peanut to infants to help prevent peanut allergy. Another milestone resulting from early NPB support was the introduction of an oral treatment, Palforzia. Additionally, during Parker’s tenure, NPB played a major role in advances in agronomic research, particularly in the area of genetic tools for marker-assisted breeding that will provide new varieties of peanuts to farmers with beneficial traits, such as leaf-spot resistance.

Before coming to NPB, Parker worked for Golden Peanut Company for 25 years in various roles. Parker’s experience began in Climax, Georgia, where he managed a family-owned farm service and supply business and a farm. He sold that company to Golden Peanut Company and moved through the company over the years.

Parker has been heavily involved in the peanut industry for decades and has served as chairman of the American Peanut Council, American Peanut Shellers Association, the Peanut Institute, and the Peanut Administrative Committee. He has served on the boards of the Peanut Foundation and Peanut Standards Board.