The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) recently held its annual board meeting in Rosemont, IL. During the meeting, the upcoming retirement of President and CEO Michael Eardley was announced.

“We are thankful for Mike’s guidance of the association throughout his tenure. His knowledge and dedication to our industry enabled IDDBA to grow our annual trade show event and year-round educational resources,” said Dotty Vandermolen of Fresh Solutions, and immediate past chair of the board.

With Eardley’s forthcoming retirement, the IDDBA Executive Committee has begun the search process for the next president and CEO of the Association. The committee will be accepting letters of interest and resumes through December 3. Interested parties should submit these requirements via email to Katie Hilbrands at khilbrands@iddba.org. The committee will reach out to finalists for an interview during the month of January 2023.

IDDBA was founded in 1964 and is based in Madison, WI. It has evolved to reflect the changing scope of members’ needs in the dairy, deli, bakery, and related industries. IDDBA helps its members (inclusive of manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and brokers) enhance their economic position, by providing opportunities for professional dialogue, education, exchange of industry data, and selling opportunities. IDDBA’s annual trade show features the finest in dairy, deli, and bakery including new products, suppliers, contacts, buyers, and ideas.

Read more about IDDBA’s Mission, Vision, and Six influencers on iddba.org. The site features IDDBA’s history and more information about the association’s members, research, and training and certification programs. The annual trade show is featured on iddba.org along with more information about IDDBA’s scholarships, recognition and mentoring programs, career center, and community resources.