PopCorners popped-corn snack's first Super Bowl commercial revives the most critically acclaimed television show of all time, "Breaking Bad," 10 years after its beloved characters left the airwaves.

"Bringing PopCorners to the Super Bowl stage for the first time is a tremendous moment for a brand on the rise," said Brett O'Brien, chief marketing officer at Frito-Lay North America. "We're showcasing why fans love this air-popped, never fried snack in an exciting and unexpected way through the lens of two characters who could've used their talents to Break Into Something Good."

Released today, PopCorners brought the ad to life in an authentic way by teaming up with many of the original cast and crew members from the hit series, including actors Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Raymond Cruz, reprising their roles as Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, and Tuco Salamanca, as well as "Breaking Bad" creator, head writer, executive producer, and director Vince Gilligan. Inspired by the original "Breaking Bad" storyline, the spot reimagines iconic scenes and incorporates series elements sure to excite superfans, including original set pieces, like the infamous RV and Tuco's wardrobe.

"PopCorners' desire to create a genuine extension of the franchise and a campaign that would really excite 'Breaking Bad' fans is what brought us back for this Super Bowl commercial," said Cranston. "Walt would've been immediately drawn to the 'basic ingredients' in PopCorners, so 'Breaking Good' made perfect sense as an alternate storyline that would've been much better for him and Jesse."

"There's nothing better than getting to revive characters who mean so much to us, surrounded by so many of our original cast and crew members, for the most exciting sports event of the year," said Paul. "We're grateful that PopCorners gave us the perfect opportunity to reunite our 'Breaking Bad' family, especially with a brand that I think is about to become everyone's go-to snack."

"Breaking Good" will premiere on TV during Super Bowl LVII in the first commercial break of the third quarter. In addition to the TVC, PopCorners has released images and two video teasers (here and here) and will release an extended version of the ad online. To follow along with PopCorners on game day, visit TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.