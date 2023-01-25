SkinnyDipped is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond 3.5oz and SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew 3.5oz due to an undeclared peanut allergen in an ingredient from a raw material supplier. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. The recalled products do not declare peanuts in the ingredient statement or as a disclosed allergen.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products and Best By Dates listed below, which were sold in retail stores nationwide from January 8, 2023, to January 20, 2023:

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews 3.5oz, UPC 8-51562-00841-2

Lot code B23005, best by 05/05/2024

Lot code B13006, best by 05/05/2024

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds 3.5oz, UPC 8-61297-00030-8

Lot code B22354, best by 04/20/24

Lot code B12355, best by 04/21/24

Lot code B22355 best by 04/21/2024

Lot code B12354. Best by 04/21/2024

The lot code and best buy information can be found on the back of the package in the lower right corner.

No other SkinnyDipped products are part of this recall. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Consumers who have the recalled product should not eat it, should discard any product, and should keep any packaging to return to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. SkinnyDipped encourages any questions to be directed to their toll-free line, 866-957-9907 (M–F, 9 am–5 pm PT) or hello@skinnydipped.com, or to visit the SkinnyDipped recall page for more information.