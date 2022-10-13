Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of specific lots of sesame sticks mix and roasted and salted sunflower meat tub products packaged by sister company JLM due to an undeclared cashew (tree nut) allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of a serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products were distributed to retail stores throughout Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Products were distributed as generic product without branding.

The affected products can be identified by:

Brand Product Lipari Product # Size Lot Code Best By Date UPC JLM TUB SESAME STICKS MIX 368268 11 oz. 08202209B

13202209B 03/07/23

03/12/23 094776081646 JLM TUB SUNFLOWER MEAT

ROASTED/SALTED 210903 10 oz. 09202209B

12202209B 03/08/23

03/11/23 760208118135

There are no reported illnesses in connection with these products to date.

The undeclared cashew was brought to the comapny's attention by its sister company, JLM, after it discovered cashews in the bulk Oil Roasted and Salted Sunflower Seeds product from its bulk supplier, Shah Trading Co. The bulk product was used to package the Sesame Sticks Mix and Roasted/Salted Sunflower Meat Tub products. Lipari Foods non-branded products are being recalled as they may contain an undeclared allergen. The company is working closely with the FDA to ensure that all potentially impacted product has been pulled from commerce.

Consumers who have purchased this recalled product should not consume it. They should return it to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.