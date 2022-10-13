Dunkin’ has released a suite of Halloween treats, including its Dunk-o-Lantern Donut and Spider Donut.

The Spider Donut is back for a limited time this Halloween. The fan-favorite Spider Donut includes a yeast ring doughnut frosted with orange icing and topped with a chocolate MUNCHKINS doughnut hole treat resembles a spider, with chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and white drizzle for the eyes.

In addition, the brand's Dunk-o-Lantern Donut features a classic pumpkin-shaped doughnut shell filled with vanilla-flavored butter crème filling, topped with orange icing and a classic Jack-o'-lantern grin.

