The plant-based pioneers at MorningStar Farms and the flavor engineers at Pringles are teaming up to debut MorningStar Farms Chik'n Fries in two Pringles flavors: Original and Scorchin' Cheddar Cheeze.

A testament to the brand's continued plant-based innovation, the MorningStar Farms Chik'n Fries are the first of their kind in the U.S. plant-based market. Crispy and golden on the outside, juicy chik'n on the inside, they are made with 100% plant-based protein, containing 11g of protein and 41% less fat than the leading homestyle chicken fries.

The Pringles Original Flavored combines notes of chicken broth flavor with the signature potato-crisp taste, while the Pringles Scorchin' Cheddar Cheeze Flavored is savory and salty, packed with a balance of cheddar flavor and heat.

"Given our mission to bring more people into the plant-based protein space, partnering with Pringles seemed like the perfect next step in plant-based innovation for MorningStar Farms," said Danielle Rappoport, Kellogg's marketing director, plant-based protein. "We're excited to build upon the success of our most recent product launches and bring Chik'n Fries into MorningStar Farms versatile plant-based lineup, tapping into Pringles fun and distinct flavor profile for a groundbreaking matchup. We'll continue to show our audience that you don't have to sacrifice taste to eat plant-based, whether you do full-time or occasionally."

Both varieties of the MorningStar Farms Chik'n Fries will be available for purchase this year, with the Pringles Original flavored hitting shelves in March and the Pringles Scorchin' Cheddar Cheeze flavored hitting shelves this fall.

"Pringles is known for its crisp crunch, iconic can and flavor combinations, and we are excited to give the fans a new way to experience the brand outside of snacking occasions," said Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles. "This partnership with MorningStar Farms brings the well-known and loved Pringles flavor into the plant-based space with chik'n fries, a fun and delicious mashup."