It's officially football season and with games nearly every day, gridiron watching—and snacking—can run round the clock and into OT. With this much action, plant-based eaters need a deep bench of plant-based appetizers, meal starters, and more.

MorningStar Farms has been in the game for more than 40 years and boasts the deepest roster of plant-based eats to tackle tailgate cravings. This football season, the brand is teaming up with football fanatic and actor Tahj Mowry to cheer for the ways people get in on pigskin action, without any of the pig. All this veggie goodness makes gametime a win, but there's more: Fans can also enter for a chance to win a fan pack that includes a Team Veggie jersey, plus a lineup of MorningStar Farms food to get them through every play.

To champion the many ways football fans serve their all-star, plant-based gameday eats, MorningStar Farms and Mowry are asking fans to share "MVPs," aka the MorningStar Farms Veggie Plays they pull off the bench to feed guests at every football bash. To kick things off, Mowry is sharing his own MVPs, including MorningStar Farms' newest offerings: Veggie Chorizo Nacho Bites and Veggie Chik'n and Cheeze Taquito Bites.

"I'm a big football fan and love hosting tailgating parties, but I also try to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle by eating plant-based as often as possible," Mowry said. "MorningStar Farms is my go-to for game-day eats because I can enjoy my favorite tailgating dishes, the veggie way. This is why I'm thrilled to partner with them to rally football lovers everywhere to share their MVP, so everyone can share the veggie play they turn to for a touchdown on game day."

"No one can deliver on fans' football cravings like MorningStar Farms because we have the biggest and best line-up of plant-based appetizers," said Heidi Ray, marketing director, plant-based protein category of Kellogg Company. "We want to celebrate the many ways fans are serving up their favorite game day dishes and there's no better partner to help us rally the plant-based community than Tahj Mowry."

Touchdown! Here's How to Enter for a Chance to Win a Free Fan Pack:

Comment on Mowry's or MorningStar Farms' Instagram post with your own MVP (MorningStar Farms Veggie Play) to be entered for a chance to win a fan pack.

Sweepstakes will run from Sept. 9-16.

Don't worry if you don't win! MorningStar Farm products are available in stores nationwide so you can create your own MVPs all season long!

In addition, if you're a San Francisco football fan like Mowry, you can now enjoy Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms plant-based offerings like burgers, brats, and more at Levi's Stadium, as Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms is the new official plant-based protein of the San Francisco 49ers.