ORBIS Corporation, a reusable packaging business, will highlight its integrated portfolio of products and services to help companies drive supply chain sustainability and efficiency at this year’s ProMat in Chicago, March 20–23.

Located at Booth S4104, products showcased will include reusable pallets, bulk containers, and totes designed for automated warehouses. ORBIS also offers a range of services to support companies as they make the switch from single-use packaging to reusable packaging. ORBIS Reusable Packaging Management (RPM), part of ORBIS Corporation, offers a full range of packaging management services that extend the useful life of packaging for a more sustainable supply chain. Services include management, cleaning, sorting, asset tracking, and analytics. Additionally, ORBIS has an engineering services team that conducts analysis and provides expertise needed to ensure a smooth conversion to reusable packaging, as well as a rapid return on investment.

“We are excited to feature our integrated approach to helping companies improve the flow of product in their supply chain,” said Bob Petersen, ORBIS Corporation senior director, marketing. “Our products, plus our team’s expertise and insight, bring today’s companies significant supply chain efficiency. Showcasing our newest innovations in reusable supply chain packaging lets our customers know our dedication to their work and our planet.”

With sustainability and efficiency in mind, these are the products ORBIS will highlight at this year’s ProMat:

The new 40x48 Odyssey Low Profile (LP) pallet

This dimensionally consistent, robust pallet is designed to provide repeatable performance with automated equipment. With the same stability and unique features of the original 40X48 Odyssey pallet, the new low-profile 5.6-inch height aims to bring the added benefit of seamlessly integrating with alternate pallets in existing pallet pools. The Odyssey LP pallet is a robust solution that improves load stability with steel reinforcements and molded-in frictional elements that minimize load shifting, product load damage and pallet slippage off material handling equipment.

AROS container for automated storage

The ML6545-325 handheld container is part of the Automated Reusable Optimized Solutions (AROS) line designed for seamless integration into automated systems to facilitate the efficient transfer, storage, and organization of merchandise. With the largest cubic density of any container in its standard footprint, the ML6545-325 handheld container provides an innovative design, compliant to FM Global Data Sheet 8-34, to ensure the container interfaces seamlessly with today’s high-speed systems. Complete with a variety of key features that optimize their use in automated storage systems, the AROS product line is designed for compatibility with a variety of automated system features commonly found in e-commerce, retail, and consumer packaged goods operations.

400+ trip 40x48 Odyssey pallet

The 40x48 Odyssey pallet provides stability with unique design features, including optional steel reinforcements and molded-in frictional elements. These elements minimize load shifting, do not damage cases or product, and prevent pallet slippage off fork equipment. The Odyssey pallet also is a highly durable and sustainable solution, with 36 times the life span of a 40x48-inch whitewood stringer pallet, according to a recent study. In FasTrack life-cycle analysis testing, the Odyssey plastic pallet completed at least 400 cycles through the supply chain without failure, compared with the wood pallet’s 11 cycles.

Collapsible racks for part shipments

ORBIS’ custom collapsible racks combine the durability of steel with the flexibility of collapsing when parts have been unloaded. This custom metal solution can efficiently save two to three times the space when empty, which reduces return freight costs. This design can be used for storing and transporting lightweight products, as well as products that are generally used in other hanging bag rack solutions. Collapsible metal racks can be customized with different ORBIShield dunnage solutions for part protection.

Reusable Packaging Management

In today’s complex supply chains, it’s critical that packaging is available where and when you need it. ORBIS RPM services significantly reduce the time and effort required to track, retrieve, clean, and inventory packaging assets in a wide variety of industries, including industrial, food and beverage products, and consumer packaged goods. The ORBIS RPM team works to analyze supply chains holistically to determine the best management program. By using data, ORBIS handles inspection, sorting and even product refurbishment to ensure the supply chain is as efficient as possible.

Packaging Life-cycle Assessments

ORBIS helps companies calculate the impact reusable packaging can have on the environment. Using life-cycle assessments to compare reusable and single-use packaging, ORBIS applies data-driven analysis to help customers reduce their overall environmental impact in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, solid waste and energy usage. ORBIS will conduct packaging assessments at the booth during ProMat.