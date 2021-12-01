DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) has announced new members to its Board of Directors as the company continues to grow its global expertise in protecting people, transforming operations and creating a sustainable future.

George Serafeim, John Richard, and Srinivasan Ramabhadran assume their new roles on DSS’ Board of Directors effective November 30, 2021:

George Serafeim, regarded the world’s foremost thought leader and academic in ESG, is the Charles M. Williams Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School and co-founder of KKS Advisors, a global ESG consulting firm that was acquired by DSS in July 2021. Mr. Serafeim’s participation on the Board of Directors will provide DSS important strategic direction as it develops and delivers integrated transformation solutions to clients seeking to successfully make investment decisions for the long term, taking ESG factors into account.

is global vice president and general manager of DuPont’s Safety business, a role in which he has full global responsibility for delivering sustainable growth and profitability for four DuPont product lines: Kevlar, Nomex, Tyvek, and Typar. Mr. Richard’s position on DSS’ Board of Directors will ensure DSS continues to be forward thinking in its core client solutions relating to safety and risk management. Mr. Richard replaces Rose Lee who departed DSS’ Board of Directors on September 6, 2021. Srinivasan Ramabhadran is currently regional managing director, Asia Pacific for DSS, a position in which he supports multiple client engagements across the Asia Pacific region involving cultural transformation, operations risk management, operational excellence and digital innovation. Mr. Ramabhadran has held various leadership positions throughout his 19 years with DSS, and he will play a critical role on DSS’ Board of Directors to advise and guide the company’s strategic growth in the Asia Pacific region.

“I am very pleased to welcome George Serafeim, John Richard, and Srini Ramabhadran as new members of DSS’ Board of Directors,” said Guy Semmens, chairman of the Board of Directors of DuPont Sustainable Solutions and founding partner of Gyrus Capital. “Their experience and counsel will play an important role in guiding DSS’ strategic direction as we continue to diversify offerings and grow across various regions.”

“DSS is committed to being at the forefront of developing solutions that enable our clients to save lives and create a sustainable future,” said Davide Vassallo, chief executive officer of DuPont Sustainable Solutions. “The addition of these three Board members, along with our recent acquisitions of KKS Advisors and Sofies Group, will enable DSS to bring our unique capabilities to more clients around the globe that are facing new and expanded risks in the areas of safety, operations, and the environment.”

