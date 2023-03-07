Brazi Bites (maker of Latin-inspired, better-for-you, naturally gluten-free foods) has announced the new Everything Brazilian Cheese Bread flavor, which will debut at Natural Products Expo West 2023 (Booth 5210) and launch exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market in April. Chosen by Brazi Bites consumers and brand fans via a social media campaign in 2022, the new variety combines the popular Everything seasoning with the brand’s classic Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses for a crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, deliciously addicting taste.

The crowdsourced Everything flavor joins the brand’s core line of Brazilian Cheese Bread, bringing a perfectly salty and savory twist to the classic cheese bread consumers know and love. Crafted with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, onion, and salt, the everything seasoning blend provides a balanced mix of flavors that elevates each bite for a crowd-pleasing snack or side to enjoy any time of day. Brazi Bites products are always made using simple, wholesome ingredients, with absolutely nothing artificial. The signature cheese bread dough is made with tapioca flour, a delicious alternative to wheat, which makes each mouthwatering flavor safe for those avoiding gluten.

“Coming into 2023, brands are tapping into popular flavor trends, like everything seasoning, to amplify existing product lines,” says Junea Rocha, co-founder and CMO of Brazi Bites. “We received thousands of consumer submissions and Everything was the clear winner. The popular seasoning combined with the deliciously bold cheddar and parmesan in our signature Brazilian Cheese Bread absolutely nailed the taste category, so we’re excited to bring this new variety to consumers who we know will fall in love instantly.”

Everything Brazilian Cheese Bread goes conveniently from the freezer to the oven or air-fryer for a quick snack, appetizer, or bite for breakfast that is ready in minutes. Similar to all Brazi Bites products, the new variety is Certified Gluten-Free, grain-free, soy-free, and made with simple, wholesome ingredients.

Brazi Bites Everything Brazilian Cheese Bread has an SRP of $7.49 per 11.5 oz bag and will be launching exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market in April 2023. The new variety joins the brand’s core line of naturally gluten-free Latin-inspired products, which include Brazilian Cheese Bread, Pizza Bites, Empanadas, and Breakfast Sandwiches. Brazi Bites products are available at more than 17,000 natural, conventional, and club stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Costco, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Albertsons, and more, as well as online at brazibites.com and Amazon.