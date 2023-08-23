Brazi Bites (a brand specializing in better-for-you, gluten-free foods)< has announced the launch of its new gluten-free Waffles line, inspired by the viral #WillitWaffle social media trend. Available in three flavors, including the first-to-market Cheesy Waffle and traditional sweet Homestyle and Blueberry varieties, Brazi Bites waffles are packed with protein and designed to be enjoyed any time of day.

According to the company, Brazi Bites often uses consumer insights to refine product assortment and innovation. When the team noticed creators across the internet were putting its signature Brazilian Cheese Bread into waffle irons, the brand decided to look closely into the category and found they could fill a need that was not being met. Savory waffles did not exist and gluten-free options fell below the taste mark, so they seized the opportunity. Made with simple and wholesome ingredients Brazi Bites Waffles address the growing need for better-for-you breakfast as well as the expansion of waffle consumption throughout the day.

“This is one of our most exciting launches to date, especially with the rise in consumer demand for trending and viral products,” says Junea Rocha, co-founder and CMO of Brazi Bites. “Once we saw how many fans were ‘waffling’ our Cheese Bread, we knew we had to make this viral hack a reality. We were able to create gluten-free, protein-packed waffles that truly deliver on taste - a goal we worked tirelessly to achieve. We’re thrilled to be pioneering savory waffles, along with our Homestyle and Blueberry varieties.”

Whether consumers prefer a savory breakfast, a sweet afternoon snack, or love waffles for dinner, Brazi Bites waffles are the perfect, easy-to-make option. They can be grabbed from the freezer, popped into the toaster, and they’ll be ready in minutes. The flavors include include:

Cheesy: As the first-to-market savory waffle in the frozen food aisle, Brazi’s Cheesy Waffle delivers on the cheesy taste inspired by their popular Brazilian Cheese Bread. Containing 9g of protein, the waffles can be topped with all things savory or sweet, or eaten on their own.

Homestyle: Brazi's Homestyle Waffle delivers the texture combination that waffle consumers turn to, making it suitable for family freezers and versatile enough to enjoy any time of day.

Blueberry: Guilt-free indulgence has never been sweeter than with Brazi's Blueberry Waffle. The real blueberry flavor made with real fruit is intended to deliver on taste, texture, and nutrition.

Brazi Bites Waffles have an SRP of $5.99 per box and are available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market starting in September 2023, with additional retailers to come in 2024.