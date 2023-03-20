Takis, the Barcel USA brand known for its spicy rolled tortilla chip, today announced the introduction of Takis Intense Nacho, the brand's first non-spicy salty snack offering, alongside a partnership with 2x-GRAMMY nominated world-renowned artist, DJ, and producer Steve Aoki.

By teaming up with none other than the international superstar, the brand will work with Aoki to release a special hard-hitting track to the public. Takis also plans to amplify the serious intensity of the campaign across digital platforms with online videos, audio spots, and more.

"It's difficult to describe the exhilaration I feel before stepping on stage to perform, but the intensity of flavors in each bite of Takis snacks is a very close comparison," said Steve Aoki. "I'm all about keeping the energy high before, during, and after my shows, so always keeping a stash of the new Takis Intense Nacho flavor on hand is a no-brainer."

Bursting with cheesy flavor, Takis Intense Nacho gives consumers the ultimate snacking experience in several forms, including Takis Pop!, Takis Rolled Chips, and Takis Waves varieties. Each bite is packed with the classic Takis intensity that consumers have grown to know, without the famous heat.

Starting this week, consumers across the country can stock up on Takis Intense Nacho, which is available in different sizes between 2.5-oz. and 9.9-oz. in local stores at a suggested retail price of $2.19 and up to $4.49.

"At Takis, we're all about giving our fans what they want, so we set out to craft the ultimate recipe for an equally-daring snack that captures all of our classic intensity with none of the spice—a flavor that will surely 'WOW' your tastebuds," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, marketing director for Takis. "With our new Intense Nacho line, we're introducing our first-ever, non-spicy variety and ensuring that all Takis fans can find the snack of their dreams when perusing the snack aisle."

As part of its continued partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle, all Takis Intense Nacho packaging will be recyclable via TerraCycle. To get started, consumers can make an account on TerraCycle.com, sign-up for the Takis Snacks Free Recycling Program, and mail in their Takis packaging with the prepaid shipping label provided—collectors can even earn donations for schools and nonprofits in the process. Click here for more information.

For more information about Takis Intense Nacho and the brand's growing family of intense snacks, visit Takis.us.

