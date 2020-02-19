2020 Snack Producer of the Year - Barcel USA

In the world of snacks, some innovations are hotter than others—and sometimes burn so brightly that the entire industry feels the heat.

Such is the case for Barcel USA, based in Coppell, TX, and its flagship product, Takis Fuego, an innovatively bold, rolled tortilla chip that astutely combines fiery heat from chile peppers with a touch of lime. The snack has clearly captured America’s attention—and its abundant fan base keeps coming back for more.

As reported in annual SF&WB “State of the Industry: Snacks” analysis, Barcel USA’s Takis Fuego brand has increased from $142.9 million in sales in 2015 to $366.6 million in 2019, per IRI, Chicago. This phenomenal rate of brand expansion, along with the company’s highly efficient, sustainable approach toward production—among other factors—has led SF&WB to name Barcel USA its 2020 “Snack Producer of the Year.”

During SNAXPO20—taking place March 22–24 in Charlotte, NC—SF&WB will present Barcel USA leadership with the award in a special ceremony during the Breakfast Session on Tuesday, March 24.

And while Barcel USA has achieved much in its short tenure producing snacks in its Coppell facility, the company is far from done with its ambitious mission of bringing an increasing scale and scope of snack innovations to the American public.

Historical moves

Grupo Bimbo, the largest bakery company in the world, got its start in Mexico in 1945. Barcel, its snacks division, was established in 1978 in Mexico and grew into one of the country’s top snack producers. In 1999, the company invented its now-famous Takis rolled tortilla chips—salty snacks that resemble tiny, extra-crunchy taquitos.

Over time, Grupo Bimbo leadership saw a significant opportunity to the north and began exporting products to the U.S. starting in 1984. Grupo Bimbo eventually established bakery production in Fort Worth, TX, launching Bimbo Bakeries USA in 1998 (BBU is now headquartered in Horsham, PA). The snacks side followed this northward expansion, and Barcel USA put down roots in Coppell in 2012.

“Before that, we brought 100 percent of the product from Mexico,” says Milton Mattus, executive vice president. Now Barcel USA manufactures a high percentage of its Takis products for the U.S. in the Coppell plant.

A lean machine

These days, Barcel USA’s Coppell facility can run upward of 17.5 tons of product per hour, equating to about 330 pallets per day, according to Eric Licerio, production manager.

But the U.S. appetite for Takis has exceeded what the plant can supply. “Demand has grown so much that we’re forced to regularly bring additional product from Mexico,” says Mattus. Barcel production in Lerma, Mexico also supplies various salty snacks and confectionery products to Barcel USA, with deliveries arriving in Coppell daily.

Licerio notes that a warehouse management system (WMS) tracks all inventory, from the point of ingredient delivery to shipping finished products. The WMS allows for rapid traceability.

The Coppell facility is highly automated, with pneumatic delivery of macro ingredients like corn masa flour from internal silos. The recipe-driven Takis production lines mix, portion and roll the dough into its signature cylindrical shape. The lines then transport the product through ovens designed to reduce moisture to the target level—verified by overhead sensors—before frying.

Barcel USA’s Watz and Stix cheese snacks are extruded onto the conveyor and then follow a similar path as Takis.

Once fully cooked, the products feeds into any of six available seasoning tumblers. The lines are equipped with checkweighers leading up to the seasoning systems to automatically ensure that exactly the right amount of product goes into each batch. After packaging at any of the nine vertical form/fill/seal baggers, the lines run past two points to automatically test bag seal integrity. Automated case packers and palletizers make short work of secondary packaging at the end of the lines. This collective setup permits the requisite level of flexibility to allow the company to run multiple flavors of product as once.

While some impending packaging upgrades will incrementally boost output, the plant is already highly efficient, with operations staff who have earned their Lean Six Sigma Black Belts analyzing data and key performance indicators, working toward continuous improvement. “The emphasis on lean manufacturing is a Grupo Bimbo initiative,” says Mattus. “We’ve found ways to reduce our scrap to nearly zero.”

Sustainability is a big part of this drive toward maximum efficiency. “We’re finding ways to reuse oil, and to reuse the heat coming from that oil,” says Mattus. A heat exchanger was installed last year to repurpose the heat from the oil to reduce energy expenditures. And the sanitation process for the fryers separates the oil from the water, with the reclaimed and sufficiently cleaned water then returned to Coppell’s municipal system. Collectively, these efforts reduce energy usage while minimizing waste product disposal.

Grupo Bimbo rates all of its production facilities based on efficiency metrics, and the Coppell facility has quickly risen to the top of the list.

“We keep our machines running at a very efficient rate,” says Mattus. “We can, with some modifications, even sometimes run the lines at a higher speed than the manufacturing specification. We keep finding ways to make tweaks to the machines internally that allow us to become more productive.”

The facility is very well equipped to provide consistent quality, notes Mattus. “It’s a clear advantage over our competitors. We also get some supply-chain advantages from being part of Grupo Bimbo, including in areas like ingredient sourcing and packaging costs.”

So while Barcel USA is already close to maximizing what it can achieve in Coppell, the company could easily expand operations. When that time comes, Mattus notes that they might consider developing a new facility in a different part of the U.S. to maximize transportation efficiencies and be closer to actively growing markets. “However, we still have opportunities to fulfill our lines in Mexico,” he says. “But all options will be explored.”

On a roll

From 2015 to 2019, Takis Fuego dollar sales grew over 150 percent based on IRI data reported in annual SF&WB “State of the Industry: Snacks” analysis. The rolled tortilla chips are highly popular across several U.S. demographics, with particular strength in youth markets.

“I think initially Hispanic kids were sharing with their friends at school,” suggests Mattus.

“Takis was very unique to the U.S. when we launched it, and in the past, we did a lot of grassroots efforts to get the brand out there,” says Mattus. “We’ve really engaged with the consumer base with sampling, being at concerts, making sure that we got the product into their hands so they could try it.” Rather quickly, it took off.

“We made sure that we supported the brand with advertising, and now we get the word out there faster,” says Mattus. “We have also continued with the effort of aggressively sampling the product. The combination of being aggressive at the grassroots programs and then putting some marketing dollars behind the brand is, I believe, what made the difference.”

Sandra Peregrina Sepulveda, marketing manager, notes that the core Takis lineup consists of five flavors: Fuego, Nitro (habanero, lime and cucumber), Guacamole, Crunchy Fajitas, and Wild (Buffalo). The Wild flavor originated from a “Takis Flavor Challenge” promotion during summer 2018 where Takis fans voted on four possible new flavors that could join the regular Takis lineup.

“The Takis Flavor Challenge allowed us to engage with consumers,” says Mattus, “and really helped us start measuring other potential line extensions. I think it was a great way to aggressively put our innovation out there and really understand the potential of the brand.”

Some seasonal items have also appeared. “The most famous is Takis Zombie, which started as a seasonal Halloween product,” says Peregrina Sepulveda. The fittingly green Takis Zombie variety, she notes, has a flavor profile based on habanero and cucumber.

“This year, we’re going to try to potentially introduce a couple more flavor innovations for Takis on an ‘in and out’ basis, just to gauge the success rate of the items,” says Mattus. If any find sufficient traction, they might see a more-widespread launch into the market.

This type of bold flavor adventuring is expected by the Takis faithful. “Our consumer is always looking for innovation in our brands,” says Rafael Velez, director of marketing. “It’s an ongoing process.”

While some of the flavors of Takis—like Fuego—are equally at home on both sides of the border, other profiles see targeted release only in the U.S. Still other flavors might originate in Mexico and then see selective test-market trials in the U.S., notes Velez.

“In the past, we used to carry a lot of innovation from our Mexico operation,” says Mattus. But over time, the R&D team in Coppell began developing more of its own flavors.

Fuego is the spiciest Takis flavor on the market, says Mattus, but R&D innovations are ongoing—and the Takis team likes to push the envelope... “I know that they are probably working Takis that are spicier than Fuego.”

In addition to Takis, Barcel USA has started to see more traction on its Artisan Style line of kettle-cooked potato chips, available in flavors like Fuego, Lime-Chipotle, Jalapeño, Habanero, and Diabla (red hot chile pepper).

The newest addition to the Barcel USA snack lineup is Watz, a line of uniquely shaped extruded cheese snacks. “Last year we launched a new line of products, Watz, targeting a younger demographic,” says Mattus. The cheese snacks are available in flavor varieties like Cheese Shock and the ever-popular Fuego.

The company’s Stix cheese snacks come in Fuego, Chili Pepper & Lime, and Jalapeño flavor varieties.

“We also have a popcorn line,” says Mattus, noting that the Barcel POP line is currently small, but should start to see strong growth later in 2020.

Opportunity abounds

Barcel USA has steadily introduced more products to a wider range of retail channels—well beyond traditional retail and convenience stores to warehouse/club stores, dollar stores, vending and foodservice. “Our distribution has grown drastically over the last five years, and we still haven’t gotten to 100 percent distribution yet,” says Mattus. “There are still a lot of consumers who haven’t been able to try the product yet. I think the runway for the product is still very long.”

California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada have always been very strong markets for us, notes Mattus. “The Northeast still offers opportunity. We’re still growing there—it’s our fastest-growing market. But we would like to get more market share.”

But Mattus quickly explains that even California and Texas markets still hold opportunity. “We have achieved very good distribution percentages in those areas, but now we can be more aggressive on the communication side. Grupo Bimbo is supporting us. They see the potential of the brand and the company. Over the next five years, I see us becoming the second-largest manufacturer of snacks in the U.S. There are a lot of things that we can still do to grow our brands.”

Mattus suggests that younger U.S. consumers—such as Generation Z and Generation Next—are naturally developing a “more ethnic” approach to their food choices. “They’re more open to trying flavorful products, spicy products—even very spicy products in some instances.”

In Mexico, continues Mattus, spicy products dominate. “The majority of the snacks are just born that way. But I think that as this changing U.S. demographic continues to develop, it will open more opportunities for companies like ours to cater better to those consumers. I think Takis was probably one of the first products to offer that to U.S. consumers.”

But it’s not all just about assertive spiciness—it’s about flavor. “It’s about intensity,” says Mattus. “The flavor of the product is what makes the difference.”

Barcel USA has accomplished much over the past several years. “I’m most proud of our people,” says Mattus. “The team here works really hard. They are a very smart group of people, and it’s just a pleasure to work with them. The way that we see each other is like a family. We work hard as a group, and that really makes the difference. Together, we achieve our goals—and the goals of our parent company. It’s something that this team should be proud of every single day.”