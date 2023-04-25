Flowers Foods has announced four new bread and snacking products from its Nature’s Own, Tastykake, and Wonder brands. In the bread aisle, the company has added two buns, one sweet and one savory, just in time for the summer grilling season, as well as its first keto white bread loaf boasting only one net carb per slice. In snacking, a new product serves consumers who like to “dip” their sweet treats.

“Across our portfolio, product innovation is delivering fresh, new offerings to satisfy our consumer’s wants and needs,” says Mark Courtney, chief brand officer at Flowers Foods. “These additions perfectly complement our existing portfolio – offering shoppers even more choices from trusted brands they know and love.”

This portfolio expansion follows the nationwide rollout of Dave’s Killer Bread® Organic Snack Bars earlier this year and furthers the company’s goal to offer innovative products through its leading brands.

Now available:

Nature’s Own Keto Net One Loaf: From the number one loaf bread brand in the U.S., the new Nature’s Own Keto loaf blends the perfect balance of softness and texture with one net carb per slice. Households with a keto-friendly focus can enjoy tasty bread while maintaining their low-carb lifestyle.

Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted Artisan Style Everything Bun: A savory counterpart to Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style buns, the new Perfectly Crafted Everything Bun is soft yet sturdy with an ideal blend of everything seasoning for the perfect burger or sandwich. Both new products from Nature’s Own maintain the traditional brand promise of no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, and no high fructose corn syrup. Perfectly Crafted is also Non-GMO Project Verified.

Tastykake Dipp’n Sticks: New Tastykake Dipp’n Sticks put a twist on the traditional donut stick. Pairing an iconic donut stick shape with two trendy flavors, lemon blueberry and chocolate, this playful sweet snack is the perfect treat any time of day and is sure to make consumers smile.

Wonder Bread Hawaiian Buns: Wonder Bread Hawaiian Buns offer a new option in the bun category with a sweeter flavor profile. With the same soft texture as classic Wonder buns, the Wonder Hawaiian bun is sturdy enough to pile on the ingredients and adds the perfect tropical blend to meals and recipes.

