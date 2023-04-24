Wonder is bringing a taste of paradise to the mainland with the launch of its new Wonder Hawaiian Buns. Available in stores now, the new buns feature Wonder’s pillowy soft texture with a touch of sweetness.

“Consumers are looking for options in the bun category with a sweeter flavor profile,” says John Steed, senior vice president of legacy brands at Flowers Foods. “The formula we’ve created for our new Wonder Hawaiian Buns is truly the perfect tropical blend. It’s sweet, yet savory, and the build incorporates our classic Wonder soft texture that is still sturdy enough to pile on the ingredients.”

Available in a 15-ounce package of eight buns each, Wonder Hawaiian Buns can be found alongside other Wonder products in major retailers nationwide.

As a way to celebrate, Wonder Bread has launched its Wonder Hawaiian BUNgalow Game, transporting gamers to paradise where they will battle it out in a virtual bun stacking battle royale. Live on the Wonder Hawaiian Buns landing page from April 24–June 4, players who complete the game will be able to submit one entry per day for the chance to win a $100 gift card and a festive Wonder Hawaiian shirt. A total of 42 winners will be announced during the giveaway period. Consumers must be 18 years or older to win.

