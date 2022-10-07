Flowers Foods, Inc., Thomasville, GA, has launched a website, creationsbyflowersfoods.com, that enables consumers to try new products, then offer their feedback on the creations.

“Our test-and-learn process for new product innovation relies heavily on valuable feedback from our consumers,” says Joe Ewell, vice president of innovation, Flowers. “We want to hear what they like and what they don’t so we can ensure we are bringing the absolute best products to market.”

The e-commerce site enables direct orders and delivery of trial products to gauge interest, collect sales data, and solicit consumer feedback. Insights gathered, along with other more traditional research methods, will determine if and how new products are launched more broadly.

“Growth in the e-commerce space is an important focus at Flowers, so developing an e-commerce platform where consumers can trial and provide feedback on our latest innovations was a natural fit,” says Ewell. “The site gives us the ability to directly connect with consumers more apt to purchase online and seek their feedback. It also provides the flexibility to test new products on a smaller scale than what is required for an in-store trial.”

The items featured on the site result from Flowers’ agile innovation group, established in 2021 and tasked with accelerating the development of innovative new products outside the company’s core categories. The first products to be tested in market as part of that effort include Dave’s Killer Bread (DKB) Organic Snack Bars and Protein Bars and Nature’s Own Breakfast Pastries.