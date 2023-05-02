Harvest Snaps is heating up the salty snack aisle with new Crunchy Loops Hot & Spicy. Now available exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide, the ring-shaped snacks feature a complex blend of spices that deliver a fiery kick in every bite. The veggie loops are made with red lentils, which are milled whole in-house for maximum nutrition, as the first ingredient to provide 4g of plant protein and a good source of fiber per serving.

Perfect for parties, game days, or whenever a spicy craving strikes, the better-for-you snacks are baked, plus certified gluten-free, non-GMO, vegetarian friendly, and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, no palm oil, no soy, no nuts, no peanuts, no wheat, and no eggs.

Sandra Payer, Head of Marketing at Calbee America, Inc., says: "At Harvest Snaps, we listen to what our consumers want and work to deliver great tasting products that meet their needs. We've found that snackers love bold flavors, so we couldn't be more excited to introduce a new savory snack that pairs hot and spicy taste with powerful nutrition."

Sold in 4.5-oz. bags, Crunchy Loops Hot & Spicy is available for an SRP of $3.30 and joins the brand's Sour Cream & Onion flavor, which is also available at Walmart.

Related: 2023 Snack Producer of the Year: Calbee America2023 Snack Producer of the Year: Calbee America