Company: Calbee America, Inc.

Website: www.harvestsnaps.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.79

Product Snapshot: Harvest Snaps has released Crunchy Loops, with the brand's newly redesigned packaging.

Farm-picked red lentils are baked to an epic crunch in a new snack from Calbee’s Harvest Snaps: Crunchy Loops. The whole legume, which is milled in house for maximum nutrition, is the first ingredient of these baked snacks. Delivering a punch of plant-protein in every serving, they’re also certified gluten-free, vegetarian-friendly, and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, no palm oil, no soy, no nuts, no peanuts, no wheat, and no eggs.

The flavors include:

Kick’n BBQ: Smoky BBQ taste with a sweet-heat finish from brown sugar and aged red peppers.

Sour Cream & Onion: The buttery, chivey jive of creamy sour cream is paired with delicate onion.

Tangy Sweet Chili: Tang, spice, and all things nice, these rings are a hot shot to your sweet spot.

“Harvest Snaps Crunchy Loops bring the natural goodness from red lentils into a savory snack that possesses an awesome, craveable crunchy texture thanks to the product’s fun ring shape," said Sandra Payer, head of marketing, Calbee America Inc.

Harvest Snaps Crunchy Loops can be found in the produce or snack aisle at supermarket chains and natural grocers across the country, plus online at Amazon.



