Calbee's Harvest Snaps is introducing a new addition to its lineup of veggie snacks: White Cheddar Baked Green Pea Snacks. Now available in the produce section exclusively at Target locations nationwide, the new crisps match the creamy, mellow taste of white cheddar with farm-picked green peas milled whole in-house for maximum nutrition as the first ingredient. Baked (not fried) and shaped like a pea pod, they're packed with 5g of plant protein per serving and fiber, plus are free of artificial flavors and preservatives.

The better-for-you snacks are made with 40% less fat than potato chips and free of the common allergens: gluten, wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts, and eggs.

Said Sandra Payer, head of marketing at Calbee America, Inc., "White cheddar is a key flavor in the U.S. snacking market and highly demanded among shoppers of all ages. Through focus groups and data research, we're listening to consumers, and it's their wants that drive our innovations. We couldn't be more excited to bring this must-have flavor to our core Harvest Snaps' lineup."

Harvest Snaps White Cheddar Baked Green Pea Snacks join the brand's lineup that includes varieties such as Lightly Salted, Tomato Basil, Mango Chile Lime, Wasabi Ranch, and more.

