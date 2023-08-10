Calbee's Harvest Snaps brand is heating up the salty snack aisle with Crunchy Loops Hot & Spicy. Featuring a complex blend of spices that deliver a fiery kick in every bite, the veggie loops are made with red lentils as the first ingredient, milled whole in-house for maximum nutrition, to provide plant protein and fiber in every serving.

Perfect for parties, game days, or whenever a spicy craving strikes, the better-for-you snacks are baked, plus certified gluten free, non-GMO, and vegetarian-friendly. They contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, no palm oil, no soy, no nuts, no peanuts, no wheat, and no eggs.

Harvest Snaps Crunchy Loops Hot & Spicy are available for retailers nationwide to carry for an SRP of $2.49 and will be sold at select Walmart and Target locations across the country starting in September.

Related: Calbee on growth of Harvest Snaps pulse-baked snacks