Frito-Lay's Cheetos brand has introduced its newest flavor heating up snack aisles this summer: Cheetos Flamin' Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Puffs.

The new snack rivals the heat index of other Flamin' Hot Cheetos with the added burn, smoky flavor, and hint of sweetness that can only come from one of the world’s spiciest peppers.

The first Cheetos Puffs with a smoky flavor, the slow-building heat of Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Puffs will take snackers by surprise and bring the spicy snacking game to all-new heights.

The puffs are available exclusively in Walmart stores nationwide, plus Walmart.com and on Frito-Lay’s Snacks.com, from May 22 – August 14 in 2.3-oz. bags for $2.49 and 7-oz. bags for $5.69.

