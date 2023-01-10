Cheetos has released its latest product innovation: Cheetos Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Tangy Chili Fusion.

Cheetos Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Tangy Chili Fusion is unlike any other Cheetos before. The Flamin’ Hot chip delivers an intense burst of flavor with chili peppers, garlic, ginger, and citrus for fans who desire a snack with more than just heat.

The new flavor arrives in major retailers nationwide on January 16. It’ll be available in three sizes: 8.5-oz. for $5.19, 3.25-oz. for $2.29, and 1.0-oz for $0.50.