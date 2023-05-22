Ingredion Incorporated, a global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, has released its 2022 sustainability report, titled "Growing Forward Together." The report details progress against the company’s 2030 sustainability goals and underscores its purpose to bring together the potential of people, nature, and technology to make life better.

"I am proud of the meaningful progress that we made against our 2030 sustainability goals, which includes significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, deepening stakeholder engagements, and advancing our efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive culture," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. “We are committed to building on our progress by continuing to focus on initiatives that create a more sustainable world for future generations.”

2022 sustainability highlights include: