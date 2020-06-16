New 'Bake to the Future' episode - Moving Forward Together: An Emerging Baking Industry Leader's Perspective with Jesse Amoroso

In this episode, ABA’s Kelly Knowles talks with Jesse Amoroso, vice president of Amoroso’s Baking Company, a family-owned business based in the Philadelphia area. An emerging leader in the baking industry, Jesse reveals candid insights on how his company has adapted to the coronavirus pandemic as well as his thoughts on recent civil unrest. The honest conversation explores how the baking industry—and the country—can move forward together.

You can find this episode and more on your smartphone on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or on your desktop.

Read more about our conversation in this article, written by David Orgel.