Ingredion Incorporated, a global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, has released its All Life sustainability report, which highlights the Company’s progress and accomplishments toward its established 2030 global sustainability goals. The report outlines the Company’s transparent sustainability agenda toward people & planet safety, human rights, DEI & belonging, innovation, environmental impact, biodiversity protection, sustainable and regenerative agriculture, food security and community impact.

“We believe that operating sustainably is a shared responsibility that provides exciting opportunities to collaborate with our customers and all stakeholders to contribute to a more sustainable future,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion’s president and chief executive officer. “As we executed our strategy in 2020, ESG was sharply in focus as we established ambitious targets for plastic neutrality, greenhouse gas emissions, water conservation and sustainable agriculture and we will continue to actively engage with stakeholders to further broaden our agenda.”

