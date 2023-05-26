Perfect Snacks, established in 2005, is once again innovating the refrigerated set with the announcement of Perfect Bar Layers, available online and in retail refrigerators across the nation.

Perfect Bar Layers is a line of nut butter bars with a layered spin on the original Perfect Bar. Available in Crispy Peanut Butter & Chocolate and Crispy Peanut Butter & Berry, both expressions of Perfect Bar Layers feature a crispy base of blended peanut butter and cashew butter with quinoa and honey, a layer of dark chocolate or 100% fruit spread, and a sprinkle of toasted gluten-free oats on top for a true texture trifecta.

Crispy Peanut Butter & Chocolate Layers: A velvety layer of dark chocolate and 11g of whole food protein provides an elevated, nutritional take on America’s favorite chocolate candy.

Crispy Peanut Butter & Berry Layers: An homage to the classic PB&J with a combination of peanut butter and 100% fruit spread plus 9g of whole food protein.

"This is such an exciting time for our Perfect Snacks family, as Perfect Bar Layers is a recipe we've been dreaming up in our test kitchen for years, and we finally get to share all its deliciousness with the world," said Leigh Keith, co-founder and chief of brand & culture for Perfect Snacks. "The Perfect Bar Layers line brings a fun new format and unique flavor combinations to our existing lineup, while still maintaining the quality nutrition, taste, and ingredient standards we've had for nearly 20 years. We're so proud to continue bringing novelty and leading the fresh snacking category with innovative products, while never losing sight of why we started this business in the first place."

The pandemic fueled demand for nostalgic snacking, as consumers looked for comfort in the familiar, but with a higher standard of better-for-you ingredients. Perfect Bar Layers sit at the cross-section of familiar flavors and health-forward ingredients that fuel body and mind, with whole food protein, 20 organic superfoods and Perfect Bar’s signature cookie dough-like texture. Perfect Bar Layers are also gluten-free, non-GMO and low-GI, matching the rest of Perfect Snacks’ offerings.

Available in nearly 40,000 stores nationwide, the brand maintains category leadership with its hero product line, Perfect Bar, as the #1 refrigerated bar in the U.S. across all retail channels.

“We know consumers are looking for more variety from their snacks – not just to grab while on the go, but to enjoy at home throughout the day,” said Cara Liebrock, CEO of Perfect Snacks. “And with nothing more nostalgic than a freshly-prepared, salty-sweet sandwich from the family kitchen, we know our fans are going to love the convenience and flavors of this new lineup, layered with wholesome goodness and sublime texture. The initial feedback we’ve received from consumer taste tests and retailer trials has been phenomenal, and we’re just so looking forward to keeping the excitement going.”

Perfect Bar Layers are available to purchase on PerfectSnacks.com at an SRP of $29.00 per eight-bar box and can now be found in Target and Safeway/Albertsons as well as rolling out to additional retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, in the coming months. Perfect Snacks products are found in the refrigerated aisle and stay fresh outside of the fridge for on-the-go snacking for up to a week based on the line.

As part of the launch, Perfect Snacks is giving fans an opportunity to stack layers of their own with flavor-inspired limited-edition bracelets, available with purchase, while supplies last.

Learn more at PerfectSnacks.com and follow @perfectbar on Instagram.