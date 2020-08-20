Company: Perfect Snacks

Website: www.perfectsnacks.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49 per bar, or $24 per 8-ct. carton

Product Snapshot: Perfect Bar's fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Bar is back, launching on 8/31.

The leaves may not be changing color yet, but craving a shift in the season is at an all-time high, right about now! Luckily, Perfect Snacks is welcoming back its limited-batch Pumpkin Pie Perfect Bar, just in time for fall. On August 31st, the fan-favorite launches online at PerfectSnacks.com and in retailers nationwide, such as Whole Foods, Target and Trader Joe’s.

The Pumpkin Pie Perfect Bar is a rich blend of real organic dried pumpkin mixed with freshly ground peanut butter, organic honey and seasonal spices to give you the perfect taste of fall and make you say, “Oh my gourd!"

Packed with 14g of whole-food protein (no whey or soy) and 20+ superfoods (fruits, vegetables, seeds and oils), it provides a convenient source of satiation, vitamins and minerals.

The recipe has everything to love about the essence of pumpkin pie, minus the baking and dirty dishes!