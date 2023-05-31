Mary's Gone Cheezee (the latest product line from Mary's Gone Crackers) has won another award since launching last August. The Plant-Based Cheese & Herb Cheezee crackers placed first at the 2023 Artisan International Flavor Awards in the Salty Snacks category.

"Whenever we design a new product line, we strive to create something that is both delicious and nutritious, while working with only the best quality ingredients," explains Carla King, senior marketing manager, Mary's Gone Crackers. "We are proud that our Cheezee crackers are competing with other snacks, especially with snacks that aren't plant-based, nor are adhering to the strict ingredient standards we set for ourselves as a brand."

The 2023 "Artisan Flave Awards" organized by the International Flavor Awards, recently concluded as more 300 products from 11 different countries and five continents vied for honors in 38 categories. Competitive divisions included, but were not limited to, chutneys, butters, jellies, spicy blends, salts, sweet treats, syrups, crunchy snacks, chocolates, salsa, vinegars, mustards and honeys, plus a variety of different sauce categories representing everything from ethnic sauce specialties to spicy delicacies.

The Flave Awards (both Artisan and Spicy) work to provide small to medium sized businesses a platform by which to stand on and be judged against similar sized food companies from throughout the world. As an organization, the International Flavor Awards vows to act as an impartial judge and does so by implementing a blind-judging process and by incorporating, as judges, a variety of food professionals including restaurateurs, purveyors, manufacturers and members of the food- centric community.

The International Flavor Awards will continue to collaborate with various sources of media including websites, social media providers, artisan and spicy foods advocates, as well as food-based organizations throughout the world. The Flave Awards strive to bring value to food-based competitions and work to promote the outstanding products and companies that set themselves apart by being known as a "Flave Award Winner.”

As a producer of organic, Kosher, gluten-free, non-GMO crackers, Mary's Gone Crackers' line of crackers, Kookies and cheese-flavored snacks are a delicious option to cater to a variety of diets and taste preferences, allowing more people to snack guilt-free.

View the full list of 2023 Flave Award Winners here.

Related: Mary's Gone Crackers debuts plant-based cheese-flavored crackers