Launching today, luxury confections brand Lady M is introducing its newest creation, the Guava Mille Crêpes (SRP: $108), available today for shipping and in select boutiques. The cake has a diameter of nine inches.

Inspired by the iconic Hawaiian Guava Cake, the Guava Mille Crêpes is the ultimate summertime treat that will transport consumers' senses straight to the shores of Hawaii. The dessert features a guava jam center nestled within layers of delicate strawberry sponge cake, all hugged by signature handcrafted crêpes and guava-infused cream cheese pastry cream. Each cake is finished with a vibrant guava glaze that adds a burst of flavor and a touch of sweetness.