Walgreens has released its Nice! Brand breakfast line, which includes instant oatmeal, granola, and oats. This is Walgreens first-ever entry into the breakfast category.

Keeping prices low was Walgreens top priority and key driver in the development of the products but the commercialization process was no easy feat. Once the desired products were chosen, the team met in the Walgreens Product Evaluation Center where they conducted multiple rounds of taste tests to ensure the best quality.

As Walgreens looks ahead, refrigerated products are on the way, with plans to introduce egg bites later this summer as the retailer continues in the breakfast category.

The breakfast products include: